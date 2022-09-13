133,475 Shares in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Bought by Potrero Capital Research LLC

Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 133,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned about 0.37% of Energy Vault as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the first quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at $376,000. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Vault news, CEO Robert Piconi acquired 18,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $99,698.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,318,342 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,478.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Vault Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NRGV shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Vault to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE:NRGV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,856. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

