11,740 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by Progeny 3 Inc.

Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.58. 882,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,615,452. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $134.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.10.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.