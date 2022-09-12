Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 41,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 355,841 shares.The stock last traded at $26.67 and had previously closed at $27.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair downgraded Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Zumiez Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $521.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,313,550 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 950,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $24,723,000 after purchasing an additional 172,974 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 368,666 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zumiez by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,048 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zumiez by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 173,415 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

