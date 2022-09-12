Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.63.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.78. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

