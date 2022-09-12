ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Position Cut by Abrams Bison Investments LLC

Abrams Bison Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,125,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614,863 shares during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services comprises about 6.9% of Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $81,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 120,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 86,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,370,000 after purchasing an additional 533,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIM traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,323. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $91.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $4.75 dividend. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 57.68%. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

