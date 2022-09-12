yearn.finance (YFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $368.46 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $368.46 million and $45.71 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance coin can now be purchased for $10,056.76 or 0.46512821 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035307 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004104 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,608.08 or 0.99938027 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036674 BTC.
About yearn.finance
YFI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins and its circulating supply is 36,638 coins. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
