xWIN Finance Price Up 0.1% This Week (XWIN)

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. xWIN Finance has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $434,411.00 worth of xWIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xWIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, xWIN Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002027 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00033526 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000578 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About xWIN Finance

XWIN is a coin. It launched on February 14th, 2021. xWIN Finance’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,084,988 coins. xWIN Finance’s official website is xwin.finance/#. xWIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xWIN Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “xWin is a fund management platform built using Binance Smart Chain that helps investors to invest in ETF-like vault, stake on various liquidity pools and farm to get rewards.”

According to CryptoCompare, "xWin is a fund management platform built using Binance Smart Chain that helps investors to invest in ETF-like vault, stake on various liquidity pools and farm to get rewards."

