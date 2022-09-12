Xaya Market Cap Reaches $3.67 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CHI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Xaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $10,679.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xaya has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,686.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,742.25 or 0.08033696 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00174062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00283340 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.29 or 0.00734499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00594009 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000964 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars.

