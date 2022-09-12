X-CASH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,764.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $1,764.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,391.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,752.18 or 0.07825229 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00175217 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022394 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00277211 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00719453 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00585556 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000935 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
X-CASH Profile
X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy X hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling X-CASH
