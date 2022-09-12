X-CASH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,764.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $1,764.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,391.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,752.18 or 0.07825229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00175217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00277211 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00719453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00585556 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000935 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy X hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

