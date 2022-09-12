WPP (NYSE:WPP) PT Lowered to GBX 950

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,210 ($14.62) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. ING Group started coverage on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $905.00.
NYSE WPP traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,884. WPP has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
