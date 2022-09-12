WPP (NYSE:WPP) PT Lowered to GBX 950

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,210 ($14.62) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. ING Group started coverage on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $905.00.

NYSE WPP traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,884. WPP has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of WPP by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after buying an additional 142,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after buying an additional 53,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of WPP by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of WPP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 115,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

