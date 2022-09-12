World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $98.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WWE. Loop Capital raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $159.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.80.

WWE opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.20. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,688,000 after buying an additional 648,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 599,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,164,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,765,000 after purchasing an additional 760,365 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $70,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

