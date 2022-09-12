Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPE) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.597 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $0.25.

Westpac Banking Stock Performance

About Westpac Banking

(Get Rating)

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.