Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Boosted by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 190.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,099 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for about 1.9% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,384,634,000 after acquiring an additional 766,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Welltower by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,334,568,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

WELL traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $78.87. 38,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,736. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.15, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

