Wedbush Raises Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $57.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ASO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $51.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

