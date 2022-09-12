Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Warpaint London Price Performance

Shares of W7L stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.51) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,125.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. Warpaint London has a twelve month low of GBX 101.11 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($2.90). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.96.

Get Warpaint London alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith Sadler acquired 9,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £11,989.26 ($14,486.78).

Warpaint London Company Profile

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.