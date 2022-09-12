Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
WALD has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Waldencast Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WALD opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Waldencast has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Waldencast
Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waldencast (WALD)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.