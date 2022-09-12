Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

WALD has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Waldencast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WALD opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Waldencast has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Waldencast

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 160.8% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,092,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,998 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 4.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 72,975 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 3.4% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,365,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,097,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waldencast during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,883,000.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.