Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $74.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Voya Financial stock opened at $63.46 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Voya Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

