Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) is First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,392,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,256 shares during the period. Vistra makes up 11.4% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $32,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vistra by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Vistra Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VST traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,378. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.31. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -28.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 6,300 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $142,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 18,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $748,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 52,300 shares of company stock worth $1,200,960. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.