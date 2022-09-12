Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ACV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,802. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
