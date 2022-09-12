Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ACV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,802. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,338 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,645 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

