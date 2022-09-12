Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

NCV traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.93. 3,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $6.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,799,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 301,389 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 31,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

