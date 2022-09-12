Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
NCV traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.93. 3,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $6.41.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.