Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells $392,338.50 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,434,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,422,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 0.5 %

VIR opened at $22.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.29. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 214,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 158,982 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,855,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 82,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 100,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

