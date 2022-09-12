Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells $392,338.50 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,434,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,422,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 0.5 %
VIR opened at $22.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.29. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 214,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 158,982 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,855,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 82,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 100,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.