Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
VIAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Viavi Solutions Price Performance
Shares of VIAV stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 296.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 415,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 310,493 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,078,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,502,000 after acquiring an additional 911,940 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Viavi Solutions
Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.