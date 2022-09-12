Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 296.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 415,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 310,493 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,078,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,502,000 after acquiring an additional 911,940 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

