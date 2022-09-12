Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 1.0% of 2Xideas AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $14,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,621,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Shares of VRSK traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,299. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

