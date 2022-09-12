Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Holdings Boosted by GRS Advisors LLC

GRS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Ventas comprises about 3.9% of GRS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $15,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 21.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 target price on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Ventas Trading Up 1.7 %

About Ventas

Shares of VTR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.43. 42,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,091. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,008.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

