Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells $1,692,700.00 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Veeva Systems Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $179.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $327.78.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.20.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.
