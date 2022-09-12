Vanilla (VNL) Trading Down 18.1% This Week

Vanilla (VNL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Vanilla has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vanilla has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Vanilla coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002301 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00096499 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00030351 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00070718 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00022704 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001456 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00031889 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
Vanilla Coin Profile
Vanilla (CRYPTO:VNL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vanilla
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.