Vanilla (VNL) Trading Down 18.1% This Week

Vanilla (VNL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Vanilla has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vanilla has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Vanilla coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00096499 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00030351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00070718 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00022704 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00031889 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000288 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Vanilla Coin Profile

Vanilla (CRYPTO:VNL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vanilla

According to CryptoCompare, “Vanillacoin is not a clone of Bitcoin or Peercoin, it was engineered from the ground up and is designed to be innovative and forward-thinking. It prevents eavesdropping and censorship and has security in mind. It also promotes decentralized and energy efficient network transactions at sub second speeds. The chosen algorithm is Whirlpool. The resulting hash consists of splitting384 bits of whirlpool digest and XORing them together in a way to form 256 bits of output. We will refer to this later as WhirlpoolX. The result is both energy efficient for mining and for the adoption of mobile devices later. Vanillacoin uses random ports at startup. This means your ISP doesn't know what you're doing just by monitoring your ports, like it can with bitcoin, peercoin or even darkcoin. All TCP network connections are secured using the Elliptic Curve Cryptography Cipher Suites for Transport Layer Security. So all your ISP sees is normal SSL traffic. Energy efficient – ideal to stake in the background of mobile devices/desktops and also for POW mining. Please check the downloads section for a preview on the iOS mobile wallet that uses almost 0% energy while staking. More news to come. Vanillacoin uses a Mulititer architecture design that enables it to scale better than any crypto based on a single tier architecture like Bitcoin. Single confirmation transactions on Vanillacoin make transaction of value even more seamless, transactions are almost instant, confirming in 1.5-3 minutes on average. This can be made possible and secure because of how the VNL clients and peers know about every transaction instead of how Bitcoin handles the mempool. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

