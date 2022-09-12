Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,004 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $166,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.49. 41,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,104. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

