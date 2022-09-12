Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.5% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $376.48. 82,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,305,071. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

