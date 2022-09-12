Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 13,435 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 214% compared to the average daily volume of 4,274 call options.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VGK traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 65,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,256. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $70.22.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

