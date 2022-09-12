Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 5.0% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.50. 49,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $64.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

