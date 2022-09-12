UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 110.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,144,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Argus increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.65.

UNH stock traded up $9.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $534.28. 32,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,340. The company has a market capitalization of $499.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

