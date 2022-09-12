United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.90

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 7890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

