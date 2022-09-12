UniDex Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UNIDX)

UniDex (UNIDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One UniDex coin can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00006306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniDex has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $10,293.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniDex has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UniDex Profile

UniDex launched on October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,443,853 coins. The official website for UniDex is tronx.online. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniDex

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniDex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

