Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 1.31. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ultralife
In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 40,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $189,445.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 840,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,869.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 40,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $189,445.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 840,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,869.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 856,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 87,300 shares of company stock valued at $406,787 in the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ultralife
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultralife (ULBI)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.