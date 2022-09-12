Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells $123,057.36 in Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $442.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.31 and its 200-day moving average is $395.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $448.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after buying an additional 33,447 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $478.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

