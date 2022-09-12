UBS Group Reiterates $185.00 Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $157.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.47 and its 200 day moving average is $156.30.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $171,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,282,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $7,794,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

