Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.13.

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 372.5% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,897,000 after buying an additional 2,526,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 87.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,445,000 after buying an additional 1,517,165 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,854,000 after buying an additional 1,283,257 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,106,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $75.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.68. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $72.18 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

