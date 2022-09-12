Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Flight Deck Capital LP

Flight Deck Capital LP lowered its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Twilio makes up 4.9% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Twilio by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $285,000. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Twilio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,634. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $373.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

