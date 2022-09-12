Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) PT Raised to 9.00

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 8.00 to 9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.06.

About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. The company operates in two segments, Fixed Line and Mobile. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under Türk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

