Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) PT Raised to 9.00

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 8.00 to 9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.06.
About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (TRKNY)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.