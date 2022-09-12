Truist Financial Raises Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $62.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

PLAY stock opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,921,000 after buying an additional 23,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Hill Path Capital LP grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,691,000 after purchasing an additional 443,738 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,495 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,321,000 after purchasing an additional 417,198 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

