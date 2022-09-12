Truefeedback Token (TFBX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.19 Million

Truefeedback Token (TFBX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Truefeedback Token has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $137,435.00 worth of Truefeedback Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truefeedback Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Truefeedback Token has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004572 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,906.99 or 1.00134622 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00037102 BTC.

Truefeedback Token Profile

Truefeedback Token (TFBX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Truefeedback Token’s total supply is 4,663,481,447 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. Truefeedback Token’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com. Truefeedback Token’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. Truefeedback Token’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

Truefeedback Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a blockchain-based data collection and analysis platform. In TrueFeedBack application, users stay anonymous, and they earn TFB tokens for the information they shared in surveys, missions, etc. TrueFeedBack turns all your data into rewards.The data you shared is kept on the blockchain. This way, the data collector will ensure that the information belongs to real people, and the reward distribution will be guaranteed.TrueFeedBack application does not collect your personal information. It only analyzes your data you have participated. You can earn rewards by participating in surveys, completing missions, watching ads, playing games. Clients trust the data collected from real users. They can analyze data on TrueFeedBack's data analysis platform and use this information on making effective decisions.Data collection and analyzing that data is quite cheap in TrueFeedBack. You can reach out to thousands of people and get their opinion about a product, service, or anything.”

