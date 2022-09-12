Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $82.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRMB. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.40.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Up 2.8 %

TRMB stock opened at $63.08 on Thursday. Trimble has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $94.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.