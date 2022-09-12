TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG owned about 0.07% of TransUnion worth $13,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransUnion Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.25.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,823. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $125.15.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 6.36%.

TransUnion Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.