TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.25.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TRU opened at $76.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.28. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $72.26 and a twelve month high of $125.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.36%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,505,000 after buying an additional 8,437,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after buying an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,968,000 after buying an additional 538,979 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,519,000 after buying an additional 3,399,314 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in TransUnion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,466,000 after purchasing an additional 71,121 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

