Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at Desjardins

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Shares of Transat A.T. stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $4.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

