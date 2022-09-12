Throne Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Throne coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Throne has a market cap of $1.49 million and $309,938.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004599 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,721.48 or 0.99866233 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00037160 BTC.

Throne Profile

THN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2021. Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT. The official website for Throne is www.thr.one.

Throne Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Throne is an NFT venture, institutionally funded and supported by a collective of blockchain engineers and an accomplished team from the music and art world.Co-founded by British Award-Winning music producer Nellee Hooper (known for his work with Soull II Soul, Bjork, Madonna, U2), Gee Roberson Kanye West's and Drake's former manager as well as the former chairman of Geffen Records, Chimere Cisse a former communications executive at Burberry and consultant to the United Nations International Trade Centre (UNITC), Sotheby's Institute alumni Julia Pavlovska, veteran blockchain architect Anthony Karter and crypto native Hajime Matsumura.Throne has developed a disruptive blockchain technology that aims to transform our relationship to content and empower content creators.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

