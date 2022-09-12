The Transfer Token (TTT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $17,237.00

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $4.43 million and $17,237.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2020. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,321,486 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt.

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

