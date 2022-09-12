The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.57) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.09) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on The Restaurant Group from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 86.40 ($1.04).
The Restaurant Group Trading Up 5.3 %
LON RTN opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £355.75 million and a P/E ratio of -8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.07. The Restaurant Group has a one year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 125.80 ($1.52).
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
