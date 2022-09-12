The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.40 ($25.92) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of DWS opened at €27.62 ($28.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €23.62 ($24.10) and a 1 year high of €39.48 ($40.29). The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.84.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.