The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Director Sells $210,936.15 in Stock

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 32,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $210,936.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TCS opened at $6.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $340.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.36. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $262.63 million during the quarter. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Container Store Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 410,814 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Container Store Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 374,442 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in The Container Store Group by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 372,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 320,426 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in The Container Store Group by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 317,399 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

